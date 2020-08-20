172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|aarti-drugs-stock-surges-13-to-hit-52-week-high-after-board-approves-issuance-of-bonus-shares-5733431.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2020 02:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aarti Drugs stock surges 13% to hit 52-week high after Board approves issuance of bonus shares

The stock price has surged over 57 percent in the last 15 days

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aarti Drugs share price surged over 13 percent intraday on August 20 after the Board of Directors approved the issuance of fully paid-up bonus share.

The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on August 20, 2020, has approved the issuance of fully paid up Bonus Share in the ratio of 3:1 i.e. 3 (Three) Bonus Equity Share of Rs 10 each for 1 (One) fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs 10 each, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company will intimate the “Record Date” for determining eligible Shareholders entitled to receive Bonus Shares in due course, it added.

Close

The stock price has surged over 57 percent in the last 15 days and was trading at Rs 2,735.00, up Rs 324.35, or 13.45 percent. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,790.

The stock witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 2.49 times and was trading with volumes of 105,912 shares, compared to its five day average of 38,368 shares, an increase of 176.04 percent.
