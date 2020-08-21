172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|aarti-drugs-share-price-surges-18-in-2-days-hits-new-52-week-high-after-board-approves-issuance-of-bonus-shares-5737011.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 10:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aarti Drugs share price surges 18% in 2 days, hits new 52-week high after Board approves issuance of bonus shares

The Board of Directors have approved the issuance of fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1

Sandip Das
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Aarti Drugs share price jumped over 6 percent, surging over 18 percent in the last two days after the Board of Directors approved the issuance of fully paid-up bonus share.

The Board of Directors at its Meeting held on August 20, 2020, have approved the issuance of fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 3:1 i.e. 3 (Three) bonus equity shares of Rs 10 each for 1 (One) fully paid-up equity share of Rs 10 each, the company said in an exchange filing.

The company will intimate the “Record Date” for determining eligible Shareholders entitled to receive Bonus Shares in due course, it added.

Close

Capture

related news

The stock was trading at Rs 3,018.50, up Rs 179.60, or 6.33 percent at 09:53 hours. It has touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,122.75.

Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research at Kotak Securities is of the view that one can expect further uptrend up to Rs 2,800-3,000 as long as it trades above Rs 2,000 levels. However, a close below the said levels, would push traders to exit out from their trading long positions.

Capture

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, FII / FPI or Institutions are increasing their shareholding with the stock showing strong momentum: Price above short, medium and long term moving averages.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Aug 21, 2020 10:22 am

tags #Aarti Drugs #Buzzing Stocks

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.