Aarti Drugs falls 7% on weak Q2 numbers

Shares of Aarti Drugs slipped 7 percent intraday Friday on the back of weak set of numbers for the quarter ended September 2018.

The company's Q2FY19 net profit was down 23.5 percent at Rs 18.1 crore against Rs 23.6 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue rose 8.8 percent at Rs 347.4 crore versus Rs 319.3 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was down 10.4 percent at Rs 47 crore, while margin was down at 13.5 percent.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 784.80 and 52-week low Rs 495.00 on 09 January, 2018 and 26 March, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 26.79 percent below its 52-week high and 16.07 percent above its 52-week low.

At 14:15 hrs Aarti Drugs was quoting at Rs 571.25, down Rs 31.70, or 5.26 percent on the BSE.