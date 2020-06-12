App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 12, 2020 09:51 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aarey Drugs share price slips 6% as FPIs sell stake

In previous three consecutive sessions, another FPI - LTS Investment Fund - which is based in Mauritius sold its entire 4.13 percent stake in the pharma company.

Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals share price tumbled 6 percent in early trade on June 12 after foreign portfolio investors offloaded their stake in the company.

Foreign portfolio investors on June 11 sold 1.19 percent equity stake in Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals.

India Opportunities Growth Fund sold 1,20,000 shares in Aarey Drugs at Rs 17.63 per share, while Elara India Opportunities Fund offloaded 1,60,000 shares at Rs 18.01 per share, as per bulk deals data available on the BSE.

It together represented 1.19 percent of total paid-up equity capital of Aarey Drugs.

related news

In previous three consecutive sessions, another FPI - LTS Investment Fund - which is based in Mauritius sold its entire 4.13 percent stake in the pharma company.

At 09:24 hrs Aarey Drugs and Pharmaceuticals was quoting at Rs 17.75, down Rs 0.85, or 4.57 percent on the BSE.

First Published on Jun 12, 2020 09:51 am

tags #Aarey Drugs #Buzzing Stocks

