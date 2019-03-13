A2Z Infra locked at lower circuit as co lose management control of subsidiary

Shares of A2Z Infra Engineering was locked at 5 percent lower circuit on March 13 after the company lost its management control over its subsidiary company.

There were pending sell orders of 1,170 shares, with no buyers available.

The company sold its 12,00,000 equity shares constituting 5.27 percent stake held in A2Z Green Waste Management resulting in the company losing its management control over A2Z Green, the company said in an exchange filing.

Henceforth, A2Z Green has ceased to be a subsidiary of the company for all purposes.

After the stake sell, the shareholding of the company now stands reduced to 42.61 percent.

The stake sale will get completed on or before March 20, 2019. The company received Rs 5 lakh from the sale.