A2Z Infra Engineering share price rises 11% after Shankar Sharma offloads stake

Sharma sold shares at a price of Rs 4.35 per share. As per the December quarter 2020 shareholding pattern, he held a 4.08 percent stake in A2z Infra Engineering.

Moneycontrol News
April 09, 2021 / 10:26 AM IST
 
 
A2Z Infra Engineering share price added over 11 percent in early trade on April 9 after ace investor Shankar Sharma offloaded , stake in the company.

Ace investor Shankar Sharma has sold 12,13,091 lakh shares in A2Z Infra Engineering via open market transaction on April 8, the bulk deals data available on the National Stock Exchange showed.

Sharma sold shares at a price of Rs 4.35 per share.

As per the December quarter 2020 shareholding pattern, he held a 4.08 percent stake in A2z Infra Engineering.

The company is engaged in providing services to the power transmission and distribution sector with a focus primarily on the distribution segment.

At 09:30 hrs, A2Z Infra Engineering was quoting at Rs 4.55, up Rs 0.46, or 11.25 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 6.47 and a 52-week low of Rs 2.82 on 29 June 2020 and 30 March 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 29.68 percent below its 52-week high and 61.35 percent above its 52-week low.
first published: Apr 9, 2021 10:26 am

