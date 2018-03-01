App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Feb 26, 2018 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

A2Z Infra Engineering rises 4% on OTS with Standard Chartered Bank

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of A2Z Infra Engineering gained 4.3 percent intraday Monday as the company has entered in to one time settlement with Standard Chartered Bank.

The company approved one time settlement (OTS) with Standard Chartered Bank towards debt settlement of Rs 344.93 crore, for a total consideration of Rs 120 crore.

It has also approved the allotment of shares to Standard Chartered Bank.

The company and its subsidiaries has availed financial assistance as term loan from Standard Chartered Bank, which is aggregate to Rs 344.93 crore.

Total consideration will be Rs 120 crore including Rs 70 crore cash and Rs 50 crore in terms of issue of shares.

The company has allotted 1,25,62,815 equity shares of Rs 10 each at Rs 39.80 per share to Standard Chartered Bank on preferential basis.

At 09:38 hrs A2Z Infra Engineering was quoting at Rs 34.75, up Re 1, or 2.96 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil

