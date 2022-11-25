 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

A great deal for Bisleri, but will it be one for Tata Consumer, too? 

Shailaja Mohapatra
Nov 25, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST

Amid intense local competition, counterfeits and low pricing power, Bisleri may fail to boost Tata Consumer’s profitability

Tata Consumer Products Ltd’s likely acquisition of packaged water brand Bisleri is the topic that is all the rage in Indian market circles now.

Ramesh Chauhan is trying to sell the brand he acquired half a century ago for Rs 4 lakh to Tata Consumer for Rs 7,000 crore. For the Tata group, it will mean venturing into a whole new growth market.

But is it really a great deal for the Tata group company?

At Rs 7,000 crore, the figure being speculated on as the sale price of Bisleri, it is seemingly a steal at 2.5X FY23 sales. Yet, analysts are concerned about how it can weigh on Tata Consumer’s profitability.

The acquisition can saddle Tata Consumer Products with sizeable debt and place the company in a market segment marked by thin margins, intense competition and minimal pricing power.

How do Bisleri’s projections look? 