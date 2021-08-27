Geojit's report on Agri Picks,

• The Solvent Extractors’ Association of India has urged the government to al-low imported soymeal to be offloaded at Mumbai and Tuticorin ports, in addition to the Nhava Sheva port at Navi Mumbai. • India received 6.4 mm rainfall, 9% below the normal weighted average of 7.0 mm for the day, according to the India Meteorological Department. Rainfall since Jun 1 at 609.0 mm, 10% below normal. • The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange will impose an addition-al surveillance margin of 5% on contracts of jeera from Friday till Sep 17, the exchange said in a circular. • Profit booking was witnessed in spices complex on NCDEX on Thursday. Jeera Septem-ber retreated from 20-month highs and so was coriander September futures, which retreated from six year high. Rise in arrivals in the spot market weighed on as well. Turmeric September futures too tumbled, shedding more than five per cent. • Production of spices in India is likely to have risen 3.5% on year to 10.5 million ton in 2020-21 (Jul-Jun), according to data from Spices Board India. • Jeera production is seen at 856,505 ton in FY 2020-21, down 6.1% on year according to the Spices Board. • India exported 299,000 tn of jeera in 2020-21, up 40% on year according to the Spices Board. • According to a survey conducted by the Federation of Indian Spice Stakeholders, jeera production in India is likely to be 478520 tons in 2020-21 (Oct-Sep), down by 11 per cent yoy. • The Spices Board has pegged coriander production at 822,210 tn, up 17.3% on year. • According to Spices Board, Coriander exports from India were up 21% on year at 57,000 ton. • Government sees 2020-21 coriander output at 720000 tons compared to 701000 tons a year ago.

