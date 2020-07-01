App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 07:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Kajaria Ceramics; target of Rs 395: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct recommended hold rating on Kajaria Ceramics with a target price of Rs 395 in its research report dated June 29, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Kajaria Ceramics


Kajaria Ceramics posted a weak set of Q4FY20 numbers on the topline front with steep volume decline due to Covid-19. Sales volumes fell 20% YoY to 18.2 MSM on account of Covid-19 impact, specifically in the second of March. However, it is pertinent to note that the volume decline was relatively lower than ~28% decline reported by its key peer Somany Ceramics. The topline de-grew 20% YoY to Rs 652 crore. The EBITDA margin contracted 76 bps YoY to 14.3% and was higher than our expectation of 13.2%, largely on account of lower other expenses. EBITDA at Rs 93.4 crore fell 24.1% YoY. Weakness at the operating level percolated to PAT, which fell 24.9% YoY to Rs 49.6 crore.


Outlook


While it is likely to be a washout FY21 for the tiles industry, as a whole, with discretionary nature of demand and real estate pressure, Kajaria with a net cash balance sheet and relatively resilient performance, given superior brand, is likely to tide over the challenging times. However, we would turn constructive once a volume recovery is seen (likely only by FY22). Hence, we maintain our HOLD recommendation on the stock with a revised target price of Rs 395/share, at 27x FY22E P/E.





For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 06:34 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Kajaria Ceramics #Recommendations

