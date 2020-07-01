App
Last Updated : Jul 01, 2020 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hold Vardhman Textiles; target of Rs 700: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Vardhman Textiles


Vardhman Textiles posted a weak Q4FY20 performance due to lockdown impact in second half of March. Consolidated revenues fell 9.5% YoY to Rs 1596 crore due to 10% fall in textile segment. Though gross margins improved 340 bps YoY to 48.5% owing to lower input cost, negative operating leverage led to a fall in EBITDA margin by 80 bps to 14.1% with EBITDA down 15% to Rs 225.1 crore. Hence, PAT fell 18% YoY to Rs 149 crore.


Outlook


We downgrade from BUY to HOLD rating with a target price of Rs 700 (7x FY22E earnings).



Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 1, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Hold #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Vardhman Textiles

