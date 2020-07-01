Hold Tata Steel; target of Rs 350: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Tata Steel

Tata Steel reported healthy operational numbers wherein EBITDA came in higher than our estimate while European operations surprised positively by reporting positive EBITDA/tonne. However bottomline was impacted by exceptional expenses that led to a net loss for the quarter. Standalone operations reported sales volume of ~3.0 million tonnes (MT), marginally lower than our estimate of 3.1 MT. European operations reported steel sales of 2.4 MT, higher than our estimate of 2.3 MT. Bhushan Steel reported sales volume of 0.98 MT (lower than our estimate of 1.25 MT). The consolidated topline came in at Rs 33770.0 crore (down 20.4% YoY, 4.9% QoQ), largely in line with our estimate of Rs 34622.3 crore. Consolidated EBITDA came in at Rs 4646.9 crore (down 38.2% YoY, up 28.4% QoQ), higher than our estimate of Rs 3500.8 crore. For the quarter, the company reported exceptional expense (net) to the tune of Rs 3405.9 crore. Exceptional expense was primarily due to impairment at Tata Steel Europe, Tata Steel Mineral Canada, Tata Steel SEZ (cumulatively Rs 3029 crore) and notional loss on fair valuation of preference shares held in TRF (Rs 272 crore). Subsequently, on a consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 1236 crore.

Outlook

In April 2020, Tata Steel’s Indian operations operated at ~50% capacity utilisation. With the phased removal of lockdown restrictions in India, Tata Steel’s upstream steelmaking operations have been ramped up and are currently operating at about 80% utilisation levels. Downstream units have reopened and are steadily ramping up. In Europe, Tata Steel Europe continues to operate at about 70% utilisation. After a muted Q1FY21 (on account of Covid-19 related concerns), the management expects to return to normal capacity utilisation levels by Q2FY21. We continue to value the company on an SOTP basis and arrive at a target price of Rs 350. We maintain our HOLD rating on the stock.







For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.