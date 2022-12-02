 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
PB Fintech gains as Softbank reduces stake by half in a block deal

Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 09:48 AM IST

While the buyer and sellers were not known immediately, it was earlier reported that SoftBank was looking to offload 5 percent stake in the company

Currently, SoftBank holds around a 10 percent stake in Policybazaar

Nearly 2.28 crore shares, aggregating to 5.1 percent equity, of PB Fintech changed hands in two block trades on December 2. While the buyer and sellers were not known immediately, it was earlier reported that SoftBank was looking to offload 5 percent stake in the parent company of Policybazaar via a block deal.

Currently, SoftBank holds around a 10 percent stake in Policybazaar. Hence, post the deal, its stake will be reduced to 5 percent.

At 9:20 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 479.35 apiece on the National Stock Exchange, up by 4 percent. While the stock has gained 23 percent in the last one month, it is down 64 percent since listing.

Reportedly, the stake offloaded was worth Rs 1,000 crore. The base price for the block deal was Rs 440 per share.

According to PB Fintech's RHP, Softbank's SVF Python II (Cayman) had acquired stake at Rs 290 per share. That indicates a 51 percent return on investment. Softbank also holds stake via SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Limited, whose cost of acquisition is not known.