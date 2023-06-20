English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    3i infotech shares gain nearly 9% on order win worth Rs 42.6 crore

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 54.20 and a 52-week low of Rs 25.93 on September 12, 2022 and March 28, 2023, respectively.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 20, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
    Currently, it is trading 32.64 percent below its 52-week high and 40.8 percent above its 52-week low.

    Currently, it is trading 32.64 percent below its 52-week high and 40.8 percent above its 52-week low.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    3i infotech share price gained nearly 9 percent in the early trade on June 20 as company won an order worth Rs 42.6 crore from a private sector bank. The company has received contract to manage a services partner for its data center domain.

    The total contract value is Rs 42.60 crore and for a period of two years starting from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025, with the option to extend the contract with mutual agreement.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    Last week, the company's subsidiary NuRe FutureTech signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the the department of Computer Science at SRM Valliammai Engineering College, Chennai. This partnership aims to establish a path-breaking AI Lab within the institute’s campus.

    At 09:30 hrs 3i Infotech was quoting at Rs 36.51, up Rs 2.67, or 7.89 percent on the BSE.

    Related stories

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 54.20 and a 52-week low of Rs 25.93 on 12 September, 2022 and 28 March, 2023, respectively.

    Currently, it is trading 32.64 percent below its 52-week high and 40.8 percent above its 52-week low.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #3i Infotech #Buzzing Stocks
    first published: Jun 20, 2023 09:39 am