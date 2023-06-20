3i infotech shares gain nearly 9% on order win worth Rs 42.6 crore

Currently, it is trading 32.64 percent below its 52-week high and 40.8 percent above its 52-week low.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

3i infotech share price gained nearly 9 percent in the early trade on June 20 as company won an order worth Rs 42.6 crore from a private sector bank. The company has received contract to manage a services partner for its data center domain.

The total contract value is Rs 42.60 crore and for a period of two years starting from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025, with the option to extend the contract with mutual agreement.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

Last week, the company's subsidiary NuRe FutureTech signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the the department of Computer Science at SRM Valliammai Engineering College, Chennai. This partnership aims to establish a path-breaking AI Lab within the institute’s campus.

At 09:30 hrs 3i Infotech was quoting at Rs 36.51, up Rs 2.67, or 7.89 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 54.20 and a 52-week low of Rs 25.93 on 12 September, 2022 and 28 March, 2023, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 32.64 percent below its 52-week high and 40.8 percent above its 52-week low.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.