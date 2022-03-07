English
    3i Infotech share price locked at upper circuit on Rs 12.85-crore contract

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 119.40 and a 52-week low of Rs 6.71 on 16 December, 2021 and 24 August, 2021, respectively.

    March 07, 2022 / 12:25 PM IST
    The 3i Infotech share price was locked at 5 percent upper circuit on March 7 after the company bagged an order worth Rs 12.85 crore from the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB).

    There were pending 'buy' orders of 58,629 shares, with no sellers available.

    "The work includes design, development, implementation and maintenance of integrated e-Governance Solution 2.0 for the Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board," 3i Infotech said in a statement.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 119.40 and a 52-week low of Rs 6.71 on December 16, 2021 and August 24, 2021, respectively. It is now trading 53.94 percent below its 52-week high and 719.67 percent above its 52-week low.

    At 12:15pm, 3i Infotech was quoting at Rs 55, up Rs 2.60, or 4.96 percent on the BSE.
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 12:25 pm
