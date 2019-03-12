L&T gains 4% on contracts win in India and abroad

Shares of Larsen & Toubro gained 4 percent intraday Tuesday after its subsidiary bagged contracts in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore.

The power transmission & distribution business of L&T Construction has bagged a number of engineering, procurement and construction orders in India and abroad.

In Andhra Pradesh, orders have been secured for design and construction of two 400kV substations and associated transmission lines.

The other order is to execute the receiving substations and the extra high voltage cables from grid stations has been received for the second phase of Bangalore Metro.

Another order to execute the power supply system and SCADA works for Mumbai Metro Line 7 has been bagged and other order is for the design and construction of a 15MW grid connected floating solar farm has been received to be executed as part of Visakhapatnam Smart City project.

In Tamil Nadu, engineering, procurement and construction orders have been secured from reputed developers for the implementation of solar Power Generating Systems totaling 200MW.

In the United Arab Emirates, an order has been bagged for the construction, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 132 /11kV Substation and its associated works.

At 10:55 hrs Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,398.95, up Rs 51.30, or 3.81 percent on the BSE.

