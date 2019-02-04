App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 09:45 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bajaj Auto jumps 2% on robust Jan sales numbers

Total motorcycle sales jumped 21 percent to 3.50 lakh units versus 2.88 lakh units, while 3-wheeler sales down 12 percent at 56,690 units versus 64,211 units.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Share price of Bajaj Auto rose 2.5 percent intraday Monday after company reported robust sales numbers in January 2019.

The company sold 4.07 lakh units in January 2019 against 3.53 lakh units in January 2018, a growth of 15 percent.

The total sales were above the Nomura expectation of 3.88 lakh units.

Its exports were up 16 percent at 1.75 lakh units against 1.50 lakh units, while company's domestic sales rose 14 percent at 2.31 lakh against 2.02 lakh units, YoY.

Total motorcycle sales jumped 21 percent to 3.50 lakh units versus 2.88 lakh units, while 3-wheeler sales down 12 percent at 56,690 units versus 64,211 units.

Its 3-wheelers exports up 16 percent at 28,587 units against 25,129 units.

At 09:36 hrs Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 2,661.90, up Rs 59.20, or 2.27 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 3,472.60 and 52-week low Rs 2,425 on 02 February, 2018 and 25 October, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.7 percent below its 52-week high and 7.84 percent above its 52-week low.

For more market news, click here
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 09:44 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.