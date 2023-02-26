 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
31 smallcaps fall 10-43% as markets fall 2.5% amid weak global cues

Rakesh Patil
Feb 26, 2023 / 08:29 AM IST

Among the broader indices, BSE Small, Mid and Largecap indices fell 1.6 percent, 2 percent, and 2.7 percent, respectively. The sectoral indices also posted negative returns this week.

Indian markets remained under pressure through the week ended February 24 on the back of negative global cues and heavy FII sales. The triggers for this were the heightened geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, and hawkish comments by the central banks of the US and India.

The BSE Sensex shed 1,538.64 points (2.55 percent) to close at 59,463.93, while Nifty50 fell 478.4 points (2.66 percent) to end at 17,465.80.
"Most global equity markets witnessed corrections this week, as the markets seemed anxious about future Fed (US Federal Reserve) measures as the US has posted slightly higher-than-expected inflation numbers. Indian markets too were affected as the growth-inflation mix remains a bit worrisome," said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities.

"Indian markets saw broad-based correction with a decline in major indices. Both Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex index fell ~2.5 percent this week, whereas the BSE Midcap and the BSE Smallcap index declined between 1.5-2 percent.