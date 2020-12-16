MARKET NEWS

3-Point Analysis | Majesco announced record dividend of 19,480%. What should investors do now?

Software exporter Majesco has announced an interim dividend payout of Rs 974 for FY21. This is the highest payout ever by an Indian firm. In this edition of 3-Point Analysis, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra finds out if investors should buy the shares and get the dividend

