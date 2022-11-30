 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
3.4% of Zomato stake changes hands in block deals as Alibaba sells shares

Nov 30, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST

While the buyers and sellers were not known, sources said Alibaba pared its stake from 13% to 10%, selling shares worth $200 million through subsidiaries Ant Financial and Alipay

Restaurant aggregator and food delivery unicorn Zomato saw multiple bunch trades on November 30 morning, with 27.36 crore shares changing hands at an average price of Rs 64 apiece.

While the buyers were not known, Bloomberg reported that Alipay Singapore sold more than 26 crore shares and raised $200 million.

At 930 am, the stock was quoting at Rs 63.70 and was trading flat on the National Stock Exchange. It was the most active stock on the exchange with a trading volume of 341,558,894.

On November 29, sources told CNBC-Awaaz that Alibaba, which owns about 13 percent stake in Zomato, was looking pare its stake to 10 percent by selling shares worth $200 million through its two subsidiaries, Ant Financial and Alipay.

Alibaba’s partial exit comes at a time when Zomato has seen a series of senior-level exits recently. The company has also initiated layoffs as it plans to shrink the workforce by 4 percent.