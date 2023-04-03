 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStocks

17-year production high fires up Coal India, stock gains 3%

Moneycontrol News
Apr 03, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST

Coal India went past its annual production target of 700 million tonnes in FY23, the first time it surpassed the goal since the year that ended in March 2006

Coal India's stock has given a return of 18 percent in the last one year, while it has risen by as much as 59 percent in the last three.

Shares of Coal India Ltd ended more than 3 percent higher on April 3 after data showed that the company's production and offtake increased in March.

In March, production by Coal India and its subsidiaries rose by 4 percent on year, while in the financial year 2022-23, output grew by 12.9 percent to 703.2 million tonnes.

The company said it breached its annual production target of 700 million tonnes, the first time it surpassed its goal since the fiscal year that ended in March 2006.

Catch up on all LIVE stock market updates here 