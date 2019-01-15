100-word Take | Time's running out for Jet Airways

Ravi Krishnan

Naresh Goyal, the promoter of Jet Airways, is running out of time. Bankers are meeting on January 16 to discuss a restructuring plan after the carrier defaulted on some of its dues. They want a fresh infusion of equity before they commit more funds and restructure existing debt.

Goyal has no option but to agree to cede majority control to woo the likes of Etihad. He has to do so soon. Lendors, lessors, service providers and employees are losing patience as Jet’s attempts at cost cutting, selling a stake in its frequent flyer programme and discussions with the Tatas have failed to yield results. Any one of them could trigger the bankruptcy code, which could leave Jet in a limbo and Goyal with no company.