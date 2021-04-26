MC Insider: Big-bang sarkari deals, revived listing plans, ex-banker rising from the ashes and more

WHAT A TURNAROUND!

Last year, an EdTech firm acquired a coding startup, a deal that made the headlines everywhere. However, soon after the acquisition, the startup was said to be in trouble with revenues dipping, growth disappearing and the future in question. Rumours were even swirling around that the founder may be shown the door. Recently though, the EdTech firm launched a new global expansion initiative, of which this founder has been put in charge. It seems to be a swift turnaround in fortunes. The role is even more interesting because the EdTech founder generally runs a very tight ship and hardly delegates major responsibilities. How this new role came to be, could determine the future of the company.

