Hush-hush tales from the world of stock markets, banking, corporate world and corridors of power

MC Insider: Big-bang sarkari deals, revived listing plans, ex-banker rising from the ashes and more

Last Updated: April 26, 2021 / 09:24 AM IST

Startup founders making angel investments is not a new fad. But at one high-flying unicorn, its investors worry that the co-founder and CEO spends more time pursuing angel investments than he does on his company! The founder has so far delivered a high valuation and is well known in the public, so investors aren't able to complain too much. But internally, they worry about where the startup will go if its CEO spends more time on personal indulgences rather than the company. Hmm… Watch out for this one!

Last year, an EdTech firm acquired a coding startup, a deal that made the headlines everywhere. However, soon after the acquisition, the startup was said to be in trouble with revenues dipping, growth disappearing and the future in question. Rumours were even swirling around that the founder may be shown the door. Recently though, the EdTech firm launched a new global expansion initiative, of which this founder has been put in charge. It seems to be a swift turnaround in fortunes. The role is even more interesting because the EdTech founder generally runs a very tight ship and hardly delegates major responsibilities. How this new role came to be, could determine the future of the company.

Of late, 'guest posts' have started to appear in certain tabloids and portals narrating stories of how a former banker, the poster boy of a bygone era who is currently in jail for charges of fraud, built a great banking institution and the stories of his success. Industry officials wonder how these articles have popped up suddenly in recent weeks, including one in a well-known newspaper. Why now? Is it part of a well-planned move by this smart banker to win back his lost image and stage a surprise comeback? Is there a team behind this banker tasked to handle his image management? The possibility cannot be ruled out as this gentleman was known for smart networking and image building during his peak!

Amid rising cases of cashless insurance patients being turned away at hospitals, the aggrieved are now directly sending complaints to the finance ministry seeking redressal. Facing the heat, insurers are now planning to drop hospitals who have turned away COVID-19 patients only because the families asked for cashless claims to be considered instead of cash payments. Well, looks like the hospital-insurer battle just got deeper.

A leading financial services firm is once again under the scanner of investigation agencies. Seems like it may finally face the music this time. One of its investors has slapped allegations of share manipulation and money laundering, and we hear that the courts have ordered a complaint be registered. In the past, this firm has managed to escape probe by pulling strings in the right places. But a little birdie tells us it may struggle to do the same this time, as the investigation is being headed by a top official known for his track record in such cases.

In the last few months, we have seen a lot of M&A activity in the IT and software space, mainly led by transaction in the super-hot SAAS segment. We had also told you earlier about how a crack team of dealmakers from an advisory firm is raking in the moolah by striking back-to-back deals. Now we hear that an IT services firm based in the West is on the path to revival. So what’s on the cards? Buzz is that talks are on to induct a strategic investor.

The new financial year will soon see the launch of an eagerly awaited sarkari deal – the first InvIT IPO by a PSU player, namely Power Grid. Well that’s not the only sarkari deal in the works! No, we are not talking about the Air India sale! Word is that the government is mulling the sale of its stake in a commodities player and that things may progress within the next fortnight. That’s good news for the government, which has an ambitious disinvestment target on hands.

A well-heeled player in the pharma and healthcare space, which is no longer limited by a non-compete clause, is on the prowl. It wants to build its portfolio and scale up operations, especially in the OTC space. We hear that a big team has been put on the job by this company to evaluate certain brands of this MNC which has been put on the block. There are other suitors in the fray, but the enthusiasm level of this player is certainly very high as far as this deal is concerned! Will it succeed? Watch this space for more!

Stocks in the cement sector have been rallying of late on hopes of a surge in demand with many players hitting new highs. We wonders whether the buoyancy will last through the mini-lockdown scenarios in many states. One cement player down south, which has flirted with a D-Street debut in the past, has reinvigorated its plans for a listing. We hear it may re-file papers with the Securities and Exchange Board of India in the next few weeks. Lockdown or no lockdown, the IPO rush continues!

Note to the Readers : Chances are you love a juicy story as much as we hacks do and you might have one to share. Please share the story in an email to MCInsider@nw18.com.

Also, spare a moment to tell us what you think of this series. Send your hosannas and howls to the same email address.

