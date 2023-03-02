 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stocks mixed, dollar gains after robust inflation, jobs data

Reuters
Mar 02, 2023 / 09:50 PM IST

European shares rose slightly after sagging to a one-month low by the time euro zone inflation numbers justified what is widely expected to be another 50 basis point hike in the European Central Bank's already decade-high rates this month.

Stock markets were mixed on Thursday, pressured by rising bond market costs as stubbornly high European inflation and U.S. jobless claims data fuelled expectations of more global interest rate rises.

Consumer price inflation in the 20 countries sharing the euro currency eased to 8.5% in February from 8.6% a month earlier on lower energy prices, a barely noticeable move and above the 8.2% economists polled by Reuters had expected.

It wasn't enough to lift the euro or stall the dollar's rise though [FRX/], with Wall Street stocks lacking clear direction as U.S. jobless claims numbers fell again and a measure of the price of labor increased at a 3.2% annualized rate last quarter.