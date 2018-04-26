Stocks in the news: Wipro, Emami, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech, Vedanta, IFCI, Indiabulls Real Estate

Wipro| Emami| Bharti Airtel| UltraTech Cement| Syngene| Indiabulls Real Estate| Sterlite Tech| ICICI Lombard General Insurance are the stocks which are in news today.
Results Today: Axis Bank, Reliance Capital, Yes Bank, Biocon, Tata Metaliks, Rallis India, Tata Elxsi
Ex-Bonus Today - Tejnaksh Healthcare 36:10 & K.P. Energy 3:10
Ex-Split Today - Citurgia Biochemicals: From Rs 10 to Rs 2
Wipro: The Board has approved amalgamation of its two subsidiaries with the company. The company's Q4 profit was down 7 percent QoQ; sees Q1 IT services revenue at USD 2,015-2,065 million
Emami: The Board will meet on May 3 to consider results and approve dividend as well
Uniply Industries approved issue of 45.14 lakh equity shares at Rs 400.85 per shares on preferential basis to non-promoter and allotment of 96.28 lakh convertible share warrants at Rs 400.85 per warrant on preferential basis to promoter and non-promoters
Bharti Airtel: The firm has approved sale/transfer of submarine cables to unit Network I2I
Shah Alloys entered into settlement agreement with ARCIL
UltraTech Cement: Company's Q4 profit sheds 29%; sales volume grows 31%
Syngene International: Company's Q4 net rises 8 percent to Rs 84 crore
Reliance Capital issued NCD worth Rs 30 crore
Indiabulls Real Estate: Company's Q4 profit surges to Rs 1,648 cr
Sterlite Tech: Company's Q4 profit jumps 77 percent to Rs 112 cr
Zydus Cadila: Company gets USFDA nod to market 2 drugs
ICICI Lombard General Insurance: Company's Q4 net profit rises 18 percent to Rs 212 crore
Mahindra Finance Q4 net profit up 81% at Rs 424 crore
Jindal Stainless Q4 net profit drops 29%
Manipal Health again sweetens offer for Fortis HealthcareVideocon loan case: I-T dept issues fresh notice to Deepak Kochhar
Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers to merge, create world's 2nd largest tower firm
IDFC Bank to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr via bonds
SAT sets aside Rs 14L fine imposed by Sebi on IFCI
Indoco's Goa Plant I gets statement of GMP non-compliance from UK- MHRA
Reliance Home Finance eyes Rs 50,000 cr AUM by 2021
DHFL board meeting on April 30 to consider fund raising by way of further public issue of secured non-convertible debentures
Wendt India clocks Q4 consolidated PAT up 88.4% to Rs 4.90 cr
CRISIL upgraded its rating on long-term bank facilities of Sterlite Technologies to AA/Stable' from 'CRISIL AA-/Positive
Vedanta incorporates new arm Vedanta Star
Paramount Communications board meeting on April 28 to consider issue of equity shares to promoter group on preferential basis
HDFC Mutual Fund Small Cap Fund buys 99,134 shares of Shaily Engineering
CLSA Global Markets Pte sells 4.75 crore shares of Hathway Cable
HDFC Bank hikes FD rates by up to 100 bps - ET
IDFC in talks to sell MF, broking units for Rs 6000 crore - ET