Stocks in the news: Wipro, Emami, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech, Vedanta, IFCI, Indiabulls Real Estate

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Results Today: Axis Bank, Reliance Capital, Yes Bank, Biocon, Tata Metaliks, Rallis India, Tata Elxsi

Ex-Bonus Today - Tejnaksh Healthcare 36:10 & K.P. Energy 3:10

Ex-Split Today - Citurgia Biochemicals: From Rs 10 to Rs 2

Wipro: The Board has approved amalgamation of its two subsidiaries with the company. The company's Q4 profit was down 7 percent QoQ; sees Q1 IT services revenue at USD 2,015-2,065 million

Emami: The Board will meet on May 3 to consider results and approve dividend as well

Uniply Industries approved issue of 45.14 lakh equity shares at Rs 400.85 per shares on preferential basis to non-promoter and allotment of 96.28 lakh convertible share warrants at Rs 400.85 per warrant on preferential basis to promoter and non-promoters

Bharti Airtel: The firm has approved sale/transfer of submarine cables to unit Network I2I

Shah Alloys entered into settlement agreement with ARCIL

UltraTech Cement: Company's Q4 profit sheds 29%; sales volume grows 31%

Syngene International: Company's Q4 net rises 8 percent to Rs 84 crore

Reliance Capital issued NCD worth Rs 30 crore

Indiabulls Real Estate: Company's Q4 profit surges to Rs 1,648 cr

Sterlite Tech: Company's Q4 profit jumps 77 percent to Rs 112 cr

Zydus Cadila: Company gets USFDA nod to market 2 drugs

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: Company's Q4 net profit rises 18 percent to Rs 212 crore

Mahindra Finance Q4 net profit up 81% at Rs 424 crore

Jindal Stainless Q4 net profit drops 29%

Manipal Health again sweetens offer for Fortis Healthcare