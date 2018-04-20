Stocks in the news: TCS, Cyient, Fortis Health, Thomas Cook, Indiabulls Housing, JB Chemicals

TCS | Cyient | Fortis Health | Thomas Cook | Indiabulls Housing Finance | Sasken Technologies are the stocks which are in news today.
Here are the stocks which are in news today:
TCS: Q4 profit up 5.7 percent QoQ at Rs 6,904 crore, EBIT margin at 25.4 percent; approves 1:1 bonus
Cyient: Q4 net up 16.2 percent to Rs 121.5 crore
Fortis Health: Company focusing on binding offers only, advisory panel to meet on April 25
Thomas Cook: The company has purchased 4.4 percent in Travel Corporation of India.
Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys: Company gets Rs 123 crore notices for excessive mining.
ABG Shipyard: Liberty House UK moves NCLT to challenge resolution professional's decision
Kakatiya Cement: Company resumes operation at Telangana plant after its closure on pollution grounds
JB Chemicals: Company gets orders from pollution control board directing closure of formulation unit at Daman
Religare Enterprises: Company raises Rs 145 crore via issue of 11.14 crore warrants at Rs 52.30 each on preferential basisStocks on radar for March quarter numbers: Indiabulls Housing Finance, Sasken Technologies