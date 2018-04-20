App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Apr 20, 2018 07:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: TCS, Cyient, Fortis Health, Thomas Cook, Indiabulls Housing, JB Chemicals

TCS | Cyient | Fortis Health | Thomas Cook | Indiabulls Housing Finance | Sasken Technologies are the stocks which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are the stocks which are in news today:

TCS: Q4 profit up 5.7 percent QoQ at Rs 6,904 crore, EBIT margin at 25.4 percent; approves 1:1 bonus

Cyient: Q4 net up 16.2 percent to Rs 121.5 crore

Fortis Health: Company focusing on binding offers only, advisory panel to meet on April 25

Thomas Cook: The company has purchased 4.4 percent in Travel Corporation of India.

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys: Company gets Rs 123 crore notices for excessive mining.

ABG Shipyard: Liberty House UK moves NCLT to challenge resolution professional's decision

Kakatiya Cement: Company resumes operation at Telangana plant after its closure on pollution grounds

JB Chemicals: Company gets orders from pollution control board directing closure of formulation unit at Daman

Religare Enterprises: Company raises Rs 145 crore via issue of 11.14 crore warrants at Rs 52.30 each on preferential basis

Stocks on radar for March quarter numbers: Indiabulls Housing Finance, Sasken Technologies

