Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, HPCL, Jet Airways, Fortis, SBI, Bata, HPCL, Sun Pharma

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Results Today: Archies, CESC, eClerx, EROS Media, Godrej Industries, Grasim Industries, IFCI, Jet Airways, Kolte Patil, Natco Pharma, Repco Homes, Tata Motors, Tata Motors DVR

Ex-Bonus: Coastal Trawlers 3:1

Ex-Dividend: Gujarat Heavy Chemicals, Gateway Distriparks

Sun Pharma received USFDA approval for YONSA

L&T Technology Q4: Net profit was up 25.8 percent at Rs 159.8 crore and revenue was up at Rs 1,054.8 crore

National Standard Q4: Net profit was at Rs 4.6 crore and revenue was at Rs 11 crore

JM Financial Credit Solutions to raise Rs 750 cr via NCDs

Healthcare Global Q4: Net loss at Rs 20 lakh and revenue was up 22 percent at Rs 222.3 crore

Bata Q4: Net profit was up 45% at Rs 52.1 crore and revenue was up 6.9% at Rs 632.3 crore

Gravita enters into contract with Amara Raja Batteries

Japanese major Sumitomo Corporation buys 49% stake for Rs 1181 crore in Mukand's special steel subsidiary

HPCL Q4 net profit down 10.4% at Rs 1,747.9 crore, revenue up 5.8% at Rs 60,801 crore, QoQ

Minda Industries: The firm allotted equity shares of around1,10,000 shares and hence will boost.

Cipla: The firm reported a net profit of Rs 153.8 crore.

Sonata Software: Profit for the March quarter has grown 10 percent at Rs 54.3 crore.

State Bank of India to sell 3-5 percent stake in general insurance JV in FY19

GE Power India Q4 net up 32 percent at Rs 51.55 crore

CCI approves Bayer-Monsanto deal

Fortis Healthcare: Sebi probes insider trading violation, other regulatory lapses

BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 4,85,282 shares of Strides Shasun at Rs 365.25

Dalmia Bharat not to revise bid for Binani Cement

Apollo Hospitals to adopt Watson platform for oncology, genomics

Peninsula Land board meeting to consider fund raising up to Rs 2500 crore by way of issue of NCDs

Shalimar Paints to consider funds raising including issue of further shares on rights basis

Sunteck Realty to consider funds raising upto Rs 2000 crore

Aurobindo restarts talk to buy Mallinckrodt's Opioids business - ET

Kaveri Seed readies Rs 500 crore for buyouts - ET