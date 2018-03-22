Stocks in the news: Sun Pharma, JP Associates, RComm, Arvind, Dilip Buildcon

Mahindra Holidays | Sun Pharma | Dena Bank | UltraTech | JP Associates | RComm | Lakshmi Vilas Bank | Arvind | Havells | Dilip Buildcon are stocks, which are in news today.
Mahindra Holidays: Allotted 1,15,000 shares of Rs 10 each under ESOP scheme.
Sun Pharma: Gets nod from US FDA for Psoriasis drug
Dena Bank: The bank has made annual interest payment of Rs 40 crore on its 10.20 percent Basel-III compliant AT-I bonds series III.
UltraTech Cement: The firm’s MD says we were not told about potentially suspect transactions.
Jaiprakash Associates: The Supreme Court has asked the firm to deposit Rs 200 crore by May 10
Reliance Communications: The firm has received bondholders’ approval for asset monetization plan, according to a Mint report.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Fisdom has tied up with the company to offer NPS scheme online, Mint reported.
Arvind: Adient India and the company have formed joint venture to make automotive fabric in India, Hindu BusinessLine reported.
Godrej Aerospace: Godrej Aerospace expands tie-up with Rolls-Royce, wins Rs 200-cr contract
Havells India: The firm has appointed Shashi Arora as CEO of Lloyd.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering declares interim dividend
Dilip Buildcon emerge L-1 bidder by NHAI for EPC project of Rs 677.07 crore
ICICI Securities raise Rs 1,717 cr from anchor investors
Goa mining ban: Sesa Mining asks workers not to report to duty
Sandhar Technologies IPO subscribed 6.18 times
Mishra Dhatu Nigam IPO subscribed 26% on Day 1
GE Power awarded a contract worth approximately Rs 230 crore by NTPC
Zensar to acquire Cynosure for USD 33 mn
NMDC - Coal handling system charged to pave way for commissioning of coke oven battery at Nagarnar steel plantAxis Bank to consider Q4FY18 results & final dividend on April 26, 2018