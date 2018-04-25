Stocks in the news: Strides Shasun, SBI, Fortis Healthcare, Blue Dart, Bharti Infratel, Indian Metals, Oberoi Realty

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Results today: Wipro, Agro Tech Foods, Bajaj Corp, Future Supply, Gujarat Heavy Chemicals, ICICI Lombard, Indiabulls Real Estate, Jindal Stainless, KSB Pumps, M&M Financial, Meera Industries, Miven Machine, Reliance Nippon, Sterlite Tech, Syngene International, UltraTech Cement, Wendt

Hero MotoCorp: Company hikes two-wheeler prices by up to Rs 625 to offset rising input cost

Strides Shasun: The company will Divest Its Stake In Stride Chemicals For Rs 131 crore.

Bharti Airtel Q4FY18 (QoQ): Net profit down 72.8 percent at Rs 83 crore, revenue down 3.4 percent at Rs 19,634 crore

IDFC Bank Q4FY185 YoY: Net profit down 76.2 percent to Rs 41.9 crore; NII down 9.7 percent to Rs 453.2 crore while gross NPA at 3.31 percent versus 5.62 percent QoQ; net NPA at 1.69 percent versus 2.52 percent QoQ

Oberoi Realty Q4FY18 YoY: Net profit up 40.4 percent at Rs 142.9 cr; revenue up 19.1 percent at Rs 345 crore

Raymond Q4FY18 YoY: Net profit up 61.7 percent at Rs 54.5 cr; revenue up 10.6 percent at Rs 1,629.8 crore

Veritas: Hazel International (WOS) commercially commissioned its TankTermina in UAE

Gokaldas Exports: Fund raising committee approved opening of QIP on April 24; floor price of QIP is Rs 90.94 per share

Fortis received revised offer from Radiant life care

MT Educare: Letter of open offer for acquisition of 1.86 crore shares from shareholder of company by Zee learn along with Sprit Infrapower

State Bank of India: The bank will issue & encash electoral bonds through its 11 authorised branches from May 1-10.

REI Agro, SBI, UCO Bank, Bank of Baroda - REI Agro to give Rs 10,800 crore jolt to bankers: DNA

Burmans of Dabur increase stake in Religare Enterprises to 9.9 percent: ET

ICICI Bank drops plan to sell housing finance Unit: BS

Tata Steel may dispute Liberty’s Bhushan bid: ET

Fortis Healthcare: IHH has submitted binding bids for Fortis and has proposed to inject Rs 650 crore at Rs 160 per share.

Blue Dart: The company’s Board will meet on May 08, 2018 to consider the financial results and recommend a dividend.

United Breweries - Stock market regulator to soon pass a final order on whether Mallya can hold board positions in listed companies: ET

Kotak approves resolution plan for Monnet Ispat: Mint

Adani Transmission raises funds to buy Reliance Infrastructure's Mumbai Power business: BS

NMDC to increase capacity to 50 MT by 2019-2020: BS

Bharti Infratel: Re-appoints Akhil Kumar Gupta as executive chairman

Persistent Systems Q4FY18 QoQ: Net profit down 19.7 percent at Rs 73.7 crore versus Rs 91.7 crore; rupee revenue down 5 percent at Rs 752.5 crore; dollar revenue down 4.6 percent at USD 116.9 million

Westbridge Capital in talks to match ICICI Lombard’s Rs 6,500 crore offer to buy Star Health: ET

Raymond: Company approves Rs 300 crore development plan for 20 acres land at Thane

Crompton Greaves expands its portfolio with new range launch of fans & air coolers

HDFC Bank ups deposit rates by upto 100bps: FE

ITC to enter Rs 7,000 crore mango drink market with B Natural: ToI

Indian Metals & Ferro: All furnaces at Therubali Unit Have Been Shut Down

Oberoi Realty: The firm has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 apiece and issuing of NCDs to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore. It has also approved issue of shares up to Rs 2,000 crore through QIP.

Mindtree: Magnet 360 introduced new lightning bolt factory which is built on salesforce lightning; Magnet 360 is the Mindtree Salesforce practice

Suven Life Sciences clarified on media news that observations by USFDA are procedural in nature; company has already revised its standard operating procedure & submitted documents to FDA in time

GMR Infra said on order of Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) that it is significant event given that it provides clarity on the issues pending for the last 6 years

Ashoka Buildcon: Company executes concession pact for Karnataka road project

JB Chemicals: Closure order received from Pollution control committee has been revoked; Company to resume its operation at Daman plant

HDFC board meeting on April 30 to consider issue of non-convertible debentures (NCD); also to increase overall borrowing power of the corporation

Gruh Finance clarified on Q4FY18 result that trade payables do not include any amount due to Micro & Small Enterprises

Deep Industries received letter of award valued at Rs 161.70 crore from Prabha Energy Pvt Ltd for hiring of integrated Drilling & Completion Services

IMFA: Some people started agitation outside company's unit which affected the working at unit; all furnaces have been shut but company is trying to sort it out

DCM Shriram: Board approves expansion of PVC capacity for Rs 32 crore

Zensar Tech: Board approves stock split of equity shares in the ratio 5:1

Techno Electric: ICRA Revised its rating of letter of undertakings to AA

PG Foils board meeting on May 4 to consider issue of equity shares via preferential issue

JSW Energy board meeting on May 3 to consider dividend for FY18

Siti Network: Investment committee today approved incorporation of 2 LLP

HIL Ltd: Company starts commercial production at Gujarat plant

MPS: Company to acquire Tata Interactive Systems

Forbes & Co: Regional director approved scheme of amalgamation of its subsidiary with company

Galaxy Surfactants: CRISIL has revised the long term credit rating from A/Positive to A+/Stable