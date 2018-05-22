Stocks in the news: SBI, Cipla, Just Dial, DHFL, Redington India, Future Retail, BoB

Redington India| Future Retail| Bank of Baroda| State Bank of India are the stocks which are in news today.
Here are the stocks which are in news today:
Results Today: SBI, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, HPCL, IOC, Sonata Software
Dhunseri to buy Egyptian co in joint venture
Balaji Telefilms appoints Sunil Lulla as group CEO
related news
Rail Vikas Nigam gets Sebi's go-ahead to launch IPO
DHFL to raise up to Rs 12K cr; NCD issue opens tomorrow
Just Dial Q4: Net profit was up 53% at Rs 39 crore and revenue was 10.3% at Rs 200.5 crore
Astrazeneca Pharma Q4: Net profit was at Rs 3.2 crore against loss of Rs 9.6 crore
Mahanagar Gas Q4: Net Profit rose 5% at Rs 105 crore and revenue was 11.7% at Rs 587 crore
DLF Q4: Net profit was up 70.5% at Rs 243.3 crore and Revenue was down 38% at Rs 1,377.7 crore
Motilal Oswal Q4: Net Profit rose 64% at Rs 147.6 crore and Revenue was up 42.8% at Rs 752.1 crore
Globus Spirits Q4: Net profit was down at Rs 1.4 crore and Revenue was at Rs 424.1 crore
Dhunseri Petrochem Q4: Loss at Rs 12.5 crore and revenue at Rs 172.8 crore
GSPL Q4: Net Profit was up 24% at Rs 157.4 crore and Revenue was up 43.3% at Rs 350.4 crore
Future Retail Q4: Net loss at Rs 463.6 crore due to non-cash exceptional loss of Rs 604 crore. Revenue was up at Rs 4,575 crore
Usha Martin Q4: Net profit was down at Rs 12.6 crore
Balmer Lawrie Q4: Net profit was at Rs 1.2 crore and Revenue was at Rs 1.8 crore
Redington India: The firm reported a dip of 6 percent in its Q4 net profit at Rs 143 crore.
Future Retail: The company has reported a net loss of Rs 463.6 crore for the March quarter against a profit of Rs 123 crore last year.
Bank of Baroda: Company launches MSME factory in Gurgaon to promote funding to small biz
State Bank of India: Company likely to report loss in Q4FY18 on rise in provisions, NPAs
Glenmark Pharma submits application for Ryaltris for patients with seasonal allergic Rhinitis
Sistema Shyam Teleservices sold 2,50,00,000 shares of Reliance Comm at Rs 14.36 on the NSE.
Morgan Stanley France SAS bought 44,90,918 shares of Sintex Plastics at Rs 51.98 on the NSE.
Bennett Coleman & Co bought 34,02,022 shares of Future Life at Rs 438
L Catterton Asia to acquire 10% stake in Future Lifestyle Fashions
Prabhat Diary enters milk products segment with Goodness zone - BL
Moddy's downgrades PNB deposit rating - BLAdani-Wilmar, Patanjali in race for Ruchi Soya- ET