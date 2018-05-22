Stocks in the news: SBI, Cipla, Just Dial, DHFL, Redington India, Future Retail, BoB

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Results Today: SBI, Cipla, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, HPCL, IOC, Sonata Software

Dhunseri to buy Egyptian co in joint venture

Balaji Telefilms appoints Sunil Lulla as group CEO

Rail Vikas Nigam gets Sebi's go-ahead to launch IPO

DHFL to raise up to Rs 12K cr; NCD issue opens tomorrow

Just Dial Q4: Net profit was up 53% at Rs 39 crore and revenue was 10.3% at Rs 200.5 crore

Astrazeneca Pharma Q4: Net profit was at Rs 3.2 crore against loss of Rs 9.6 crore

Mahanagar Gas Q4: Net Profit rose 5% at Rs 105 crore and revenue was 11.7% at Rs 587 crore

DLF Q4: Net profit was up 70.5% at Rs 243.3 crore and Revenue was down 38% at Rs 1,377.7 crore

Motilal Oswal Q4: Net Profit rose 64% at Rs 147.6 crore and Revenue was up 42.8% at Rs 752.1 crore

Globus Spirits Q4: Net profit was down at Rs 1.4 crore and Revenue was at Rs 424.1 crore

Dhunseri Petrochem Q4: Loss at Rs 12.5 crore and revenue at Rs 172.8 crore

GSPL Q4: Net Profit was up 24% at Rs 157.4 crore and Revenue was up 43.3% at Rs 350.4 crore

Future Retail Q4: Net loss at Rs 463.6 crore due to non-cash exceptional loss of Rs 604 crore. Revenue was up at Rs 4,575 crore

Usha Martin Q4: Net profit was down at Rs 12.6 crore

Balmer Lawrie Q4: Net profit was at Rs 1.2 crore and Revenue was at Rs 1.8 crore

Redington India: The firm reported a dip of 6 percent in its Q4 net profit at Rs 143 crore.

Future Retail: The company has reported a net loss of Rs 463.6 crore for the March quarter against a profit of Rs 123 crore last year.

Bank of Baroda: Company launches MSME factory in Gurgaon to promote funding to small biz

State Bank of India: Company likely to report loss in Q4FY18 on rise in provisions, NPAs

Glenmark Pharma submits application for Ryaltris for patients with seasonal allergic Rhinitis

Sistema Shyam Teleservices sold 2,50,00,000 shares of Reliance Comm at Rs 14.36 on the NSE.

Morgan Stanley France SAS bought 44,90,918 shares of Sintex Plastics at Rs 51.98 on the NSE.

Bennett Coleman & Co bought 34,02,022 shares of Future Life at Rs 438

L Catterton Asia to acquire 10% stake in Future Lifestyle Fashions

Prabhat Diary enters milk products segment with Goodness zone - BL

Moddy's downgrades PNB deposit rating - BL