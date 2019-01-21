Stocks in the news: NTPC, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra, L&T, Vascon Engineers, ITI, MPS

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results Today: Kotak Mahindra Bank, GHCL, Hindusthan Zinc, Sasken Tech, Zensar Tech, HUDCO, Just Dial, L&T Financial, Union Bank of India, Amket Auto

Net profit up 20.3% at Rs 5,585.8 crore, Net Income Interest up 21.9% at Rs 12,576.7 crore.

Wockhardt receives USFDA approval for Leukemia drug

ITI wins contract with GFGNL of Rs 1,011.41 crore

BPCL issue of USD 500 million fixed rate unsecured notes

PSP Projects has received new work orders worth Rs 572.17 crore from various clients for Industrial, residential and Institutional projects.

NTPC will consider a bonus issue on January 30, 2019.

Ashirwad Steels has approved re-appointment of Dalbir Chhibbar as MD.

Mahindra Rural Housing Finance approved issue of NCDs worth Rs 6,000 crore on private placement basis.

IDFC First Bank: RBI approved appointment of V Vaidyanathan as MD & CEO for 3 years.

L&T: SEBI has asked the company to not proceed with buyback offer due to likely adverse debt-equity ratio.

South Indian Bank: Q3 net profit falls 27 percent at Rs 84 crore; asset quality deteriorates.

Bharti Airtel - NCLT has sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Tata Teleservices, Bharti Airtel and Bharti Hexacom

Welspun Enterprises - NHAI has declared the appointed date for the 4-laning Project as January 16, 2019 at a bid project cost of Rs 1,048 crore

MOIL has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation to take up project of joint exploration of manganese bearing areas, exploring its feasibility and to

conduct Mining Operations It is proposed to commence activities of exploration on this project in 2019

Bank of Maharashtra clarified that the penalty imposed by RBI of Rs 1 crore will not have any material impact on the bank

Vodafone Idea's board meeting is scheduled on January 23 to consider and approve a proposal for raising funds, including through rights issue, qualified institutions placement, preferential allotment or any other mode.

CARE rating reaffirmed CARE A1+ rating on Future Retail's commercial paper

Vascon Engineers board approved to raise Rs 110 crore via non-convertible debentures

MPS approved the proposal for an investment of Rs 40 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary company i.e. MPS Interactive Systems

Hari Mundra resigned as the non-executive director of Ceat with effect from January 29