Stocks in the news: Mindtree, DLF, ABG Shipyard, Ashok Leyland, Magma Fincorp

Mindtree | DLF | ABG Shipyard | Ashok Leyland | Magma Fincorp |Container Corp | Jain Irrigation | Infibeam | Dynamatic Technologies | NMDC are the stocks which are in new today.
Mindtree: The firm’s Q4 net is up over 87% at Rs 182.2 crore.
DLF: The company has sought to allay concerns about slow pace of monetization of land assets, Bloomberg reported.
Mark Builders: SEBI has banned the firm and its directors from market
ABG Shipyard: Fresh bids are invited for the company under insolvency law.
Ashok Leyland: The company has drawn up Rs 1,000 crore plan for 2018-19.
Magma Fincorp: The company has raised Rs 500 crore in QIP, promoters pare 2.5 percent stake.
Container Corp: Company to consider stock split on April 30
Jain Irrigation: Board approves plan to raise Rs 260 crore loan from World Bank arm
Infibeam: Company receives online marketplace contract from NSDC.
Dynamatic Technologies: Company signs MoU with France’s Daher Aerospace
NMDC: Company cuts prices of lump ore and fines by Rs 100 each to Rs 2,900 per tonne and Rs 2,560 per tonne with effect from April 18