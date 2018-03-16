App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 16, 2018 09:29 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: JP Associates, Aurobindo Pharma, Dilip Buildcon, Infosys, Gravita

JP Associates | Ujjivan | Mindtree | Jaypee Infra | SpiceJet | Infosys | HDFC Bank | Gravita | Wipro and Aegis Logistics are the stocks which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Jaiprakash Associates: RARE Enterprises bought 300,00,000 shares at Rs 18.37 per share

Tata Sons buys shares worth Rs 1,100 cr in IHC, Tata Motors

Ujjivan Financial Services: The firm has allotted 63,956 shares under ESOP scheme.

related news

Mindtree: Promoters Sell 4 lakh shares in open market from March 13-14

Jaypee Infra: Promoter Releases Pledge On 6 Cr Shares On March 13

SpiceJet: Will Shift 22 Domestic Flights In 7 Sectors From Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 To Terminal 2 From March 25

Aegis Global signs merger agreement with NYSE listed StarTek

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for HIV drug, Abacavir Sulfate Solution

NHAI declares Dilip Buildcon as lowest bidder for hybrid annuity model project worth Rs 1,004 crore in MP

Infosys to open technology & innovation hub in Connecticut

HDFC Bank raises Rs 2,300 cr via rupee bonds

Gravita bags Rs 300 cr order from Singapore firm

Wipro invests USD 2.02 mn in Avaamo

Bharat Dynamics IPO oversubscribed 1.30 times

Bandhan Bank IPO subscribed 42% on first day

United Drilling Tools to consider bonus issue on March 19, 2018

Maan Aluminium to consider interim dividend

Zensar and Microsoft extends strategic partnership in South Africa

IndiGo cancels 488 flights, GoAir 138

Infosys to consider March quarter results on April 13, 2018

DLF to consider interim dividend on March 20, 2018

Mindtree chief sells part of stake for Rs 324.5 million - BS

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC