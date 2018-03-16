Stocks in the news: JP Associates, Aurobindo Pharma, Dilip Buildcon, Infosys, Gravita

JP Associates | Ujjivan | Mindtree | Jaypee Infra | SpiceJet | Infosys | HDFC Bank | Gravita | Wipro and Aegis Logistics are the stocks which are in news today.
Jaiprakash Associates: RARE Enterprises bought 300,00,000 shares at Rs 18.37 per share
Tata Sons buys shares worth Rs 1,100 cr in IHC, Tata Motors
Ujjivan Financial Services: The firm has allotted 63,956 shares under ESOP scheme.
Mindtree: Promoters Sell 4 lakh shares in open market from March 13-14
Jaypee Infra: Promoter Releases Pledge On 6 Cr Shares On March 13
SpiceJet: Will Shift 22 Domestic Flights In 7 Sectors From Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 To Terminal 2 From March 25
Aegis Global signs merger agreement with NYSE listed StarTek
Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for HIV drug, Abacavir Sulfate Solution
NHAI declares Dilip Buildcon as lowest bidder for hybrid annuity model project worth Rs 1,004 crore in MP
Infosys to open technology & innovation hub in Connecticut
HDFC Bank raises Rs 2,300 cr via rupee bonds
Gravita bags Rs 300 cr order from Singapore firm
Wipro invests USD 2.02 mn in Avaamo
Bharat Dynamics IPO oversubscribed 1.30 times
Bandhan Bank IPO subscribed 42% on first day
United Drilling Tools to consider bonus issue on March 19, 2018
Maan Aluminium to consider interim dividend
Zensar and Microsoft extends strategic partnership in South Africa
IndiGo cancels 488 flights, GoAir 138
Infosys to consider March quarter results on April 13, 2018
DLF to consider interim dividend on March 20, 2018Mindtree chief sells part of stake for Rs 324.5 million - BS