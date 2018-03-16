Stocks in the news: JP Associates, Aurobindo Pharma, Dilip Buildcon, Infosys, Gravita

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Jaiprakash Associates: RARE Enterprises bought 300,00,000 shares at Rs 18.37 per share

Tata Sons buys shares worth Rs 1,100 cr in IHC, Tata Motors

Ujjivan Financial Services: The firm has allotted 63,956 shares under ESOP scheme.

Mindtree: Promoters Sell 4 lakh shares in open market from March 13-14

Jaypee Infra: Promoter Releases Pledge On 6 Cr Shares On March 13

SpiceJet: Will Shift 22 Domestic Flights In 7 Sectors From Delhi Airport's Terminal 1 To Terminal 2 From March 25

Aegis Global signs merger agreement with NYSE listed StarTek

Aurobindo Pharma gets USFDA nod for HIV drug, Abacavir Sulfate Solution

NHAI declares Dilip Buildcon as lowest bidder for hybrid annuity model project worth Rs 1,004 crore in MP

Infosys to open technology & innovation hub in Connecticut

HDFC Bank raises Rs 2,300 cr via rupee bonds

Gravita bags Rs 300 cr order from Singapore firm

Wipro invests USD 2.02 mn in Avaamo

Bharat Dynamics IPO oversubscribed 1.30 times

Bandhan Bank IPO subscribed 42% on first day

United Drilling Tools to consider bonus issue on March 19, 2018

Maan Aluminium to consider interim dividend

Zensar and Microsoft extends strategic partnership in South Africa

IndiGo cancels 488 flights, GoAir 138

Infosys to consider March quarter results on April 13, 2018

DLF to consider interim dividend on March 20, 2018

Mindtree chief sells part of stake for Rs 324.5 million - BS