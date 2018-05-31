Stocks in the news: ICICI Bank, ONGC, UltraTech, Vedanta, Manpasand Beverages, Atlanta

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Bank calls for probe against Chanda Kochhar after another complaint

Bhushan Steel: Firm reiterates that increase in share price or volume is purely due to market conditions.

UltraTech Cement: The firm has received letter of intent from Binani Cement’s committee of creditors

Punj Lloyd: Company posts Q4 profit of Rs 944 crore.

MTNL: Q4 net loss widens to Rs 900 crore

NCLAT allows Vedanta to make Rs 5,320 crore upfront payment for Electrosteel Steels

Reliance Communications settles Ericsson dues, asset sales to Reliance Jio gets NCLAT nod

ONGC Q4: Net profit up 18% at Rs 5,915 crore and revenue was up 4.2% at RS 23,969 crore

Saksoft Q4: Net profit was up 7% at Rs 7.5 crore and revenue was up 4% at Rs 78 crore

Manpasand Beverages to begin its new facility in Khurda, Odisha

Can Fin Homes board meeting on June 2 to consider fund raising funds by way of issue of equity shares through rights issue/ QIP / preferential issue to promoter

Atlanta's statutory auditors Price Waterhouse Chartered Accountants LLP resigns

Moody's upgrades Tata Steel UK Holdings' rating to B2 with stable outlook

NMDC inks pact with Australia's CSIRO

Jamna Auto entered into a technology transfer and technical assistance agreement with Tinsley Bridge, UK

AstraZeneca opens another medicines development centre

Royal Enfield launches special edition of Classic 500 Pegasus

Power Grid to offer up to 20% of tower assets to telecom firms

Granules India launched generic Methylergonovine tablets in partnership with Hikma

Everest Kanto Cylinder approved issue of NCD worth Rs 125 crore

McLeod Russel plans share buyback, to hive-off some tea

Sadbhav Engineering receives hybrid annuity project of Rs 995 crores from KSHIP, Government of Karnataka

Blue Star expands range of water purifiers

3M India board approved proposal of investment of Rs 590 crore in 3M Electro & Communication India

MCGRAW-Hill Asian Holdings (Singapore) Pte bought 6,32,670 shares of CRISIL at Rs 1,849.66.

Essel Propack to issue commerical papers of Rs 30 crore

Archidply Industries approves scheme of arrangement between the company and Archidply Decor

The joint venture between Pricol and Zorg Industries, Hong Kong had been called off due to project non viability

McLeod Russel to sell gardens in Assam, Dooars to pare debt - BS

Reliance to halt Iran oil imports as US sanctions take effect - BL

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.