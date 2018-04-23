App
Apr 23, 2018 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Cipla, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Suzlon, Dilip Buildcon, Unichem, HEG

Cipla |HDFC Bank| Axis Bank| Suzlon Energy| Titagarh Wagons| Sasken Tech| CIMMCO| Aro Granite Industries| Dilip Buildcon| Shiva Cement| Adani Enterprises| Phoenix Mills| Himalaya Food International| Bajaj Healthcare| Unichem| HEG are the stocks which are in news.

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Cipla: Company's Pithampur plant gets three observations from US FDA

HDFC Bank: Q4FY18 profit grew by 20.3 percent YoY to Rs 4,799.3 crore and net interest income was up 17.7 percent to Rs 10,657.7 crore

Axis Bank: Board commenced succession process to appoint new MD & CEO

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Q4 consolidated net profit grew by 22.6 percent YoY to Rs 1,030.4 crore, revenue 25.9 percent to Rs 3,689.7 crore and net interest income rose 22.1 percent to Rs 1,661 crore.

Sasken Tech: Q4FY18 profit increased 27.5 percent to Rs 26 crore, revenue declined 2.4 percent to Rs 128.7 crore.

CIMMCO: India Ratings & Research has revised the long-term rating for the company to 'A+' from 'AA-'.

Titagarh Wagons: India Ratings & Research has revised the Long-Term Rating for the Company to 'A+' from 'AA-'.

Aro Granite Industries: Company approves expansion plan, planning to set up a plant at Jaipur, Rajasthan to enhance its installed capacity by 1,53,000 square meters of granite slabs with an approximate outlay of Rs 55-60 crore.

Dilip Buildcon: Company has incorporated three new special purpose vehicles companies for 3 hybrid annuity projects awarded by the National Highways Authority of India valued at Rs 2,948.1 crore.

Shiva Cement: Q4FY18 profit at Rs 2.41 cr against loss of Rs 7.34 crore and revenue from operations at Rs 8.91 crore against Rs 4.4 crore YoY.

Adani Enterprises: The company along with Prakash Asphaltings and Toll Highways (India) have incorporated a joint venture company Bilaspur Pathrapali Road Private Limited in the ratio of 74:26.

Phoenix Mills: Island Star Mall Developers and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a prime land parcel in Hebbal, Bengaluru for a total consideration of Rs 650 crore

Himalaya Food International: Company launches distribution hub for North Delhi at Aadarsh Nagar, New Delhi with S N Enterprises as channel partner.

Bajaj Healthcare: There was a fire accident in one of the its plant situated at factory Unit II Savali- Karachia Road, Vadodara on April 21; there has been no loss or substantial injury to human life.

HEG: India Ratings and Research has upgraded company long-term issuer rating to 'AA' from 'A+' with stable outlook.

Unichem: Company says USFDA completed Ghaziabad plant inspection, no observations issued

Suzlon Energy: Sebi slaps over Rs 1 crore fine for violating listing agreement norms.

