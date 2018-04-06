Stocks in the news: HCL Tech, Reliance Comm, Eros, Tata Motors, Glenmark Pharma, IOC, Kridhan Infra

Kirloskar Oil Engines | Tata Communications | Interglobe Aviation | HCL Technologies | NALCO | Cochin Shipyard | Reliance Communications | Eros International | Tata Motors | Glenmark Pharma | Coal India | Larsen & Toubro | Indian Oil Corporation and Kridhan Infra are stocks which are in news today.
Reliance Communications: The company hopes to cut debt by Rs 25,000 crore after SC allows asset sale
Eros International: The company has partnered Royal Challengers Bangalore as title sponsor
Tata Motors: the company launched three CVs in Malaysia
Glenmark Pharma: The pharma major has recalled over 1 lakh bottles of anti-inflammatory drug in US
Coal India: CIL may hike salaries of executives in 2 months.
Larsen & Toubro: SFIO has received a complaint against L&T Group of financial irregularities, ET Now reported.
Indian Oil Corporation: Acquires 17 percent participating interest in the Mukhaizna Oil Field, Oman from Shell
Kridhan Infra: Gets order worth Rs 134 crore in Singapore
Kirloskar Oil Engines plans to double topline this year
Tata Comm shareholders meet on May 10 for surplus land transfer
IndiGo rules out bidding for Air India
Cochin Shipyard setting up 42-acre ship repair facility
NALCO signs MoU on commercial use of Nano based Emrion tech
HCL Technologies acquires life sciences and consumer services provider C3i solutions
Peninsula Land to invest Rs 300 cr in affordable housing project in Pune
NBCC shareholders approve stock split
Enkei Wheels board meeting to be held on April 14, 2018 to consider issue of equity shares to its promoter i.e. Enkei Corporation, Japan on Preferential basis
Sona Koyo - JTEKT Corporation proposes to sell 35 lakh shares of company to non retail and retail investors on April 6
Majesco signed 3 year agreement with tier one Specialty Insurer for application management services
Magma Fincorp' Directors committee approved opening of QIP on April 5
Reliance Capital issued NCD worth Rs 5 crore
PSP Projects gets work order worth Rs 87.33 cr in Q4
Ballarpur Industries - Agreement entered for sale of entire assets of Sabah Forest Industries Sdn. Bhd (Step down subsidiary) for consideration of USD 310 mn
Future Lifestyle Fashions' subsidiary entered into long-term license agreement for footwear under the Brand Lee Copper
Sagar Cements singed formal agreement for purchase of Sagar Power
MHADA reclaims part of Goregaon plot from HDIL - ToI
Delhi HC asks to respond to Daiichi plea - ET
DGS gets 3 months to probe HUL profiteering case - ETUS- Based smallcap funds adds 2% stake in Infibeam- ET