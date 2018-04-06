Stocks in the news: HCL Tech, Reliance Comm, Eros, Tata Motors, Glenmark Pharma, IOC, Kridhan Infra

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Reliance Communications: The company hopes to cut debt by Rs 25,000 crore after SC allows asset sale

Eros International: The company has partnered Royal Challengers Bangalore as title sponsor

Tata Motors: the company launched three CVs in Malaysia

Glenmark Pharma: The pharma major has recalled over 1 lakh bottles of anti-inflammatory drug in US

Coal India: CIL may hike salaries of executives in 2 months.

Larsen & Toubro: SFIO has received a complaint against L&T Group of financial irregularities, ET Now reported.

Indian Oil Corporation: Acquires 17 percent participating interest in the Mukhaizna Oil Field, Oman from Shell

Kridhan Infra: Gets order worth Rs 134 crore in Singapore

Kirloskar Oil Engines plans to double topline this year

Tata Comm shareholders meet on May 10 for surplus land transfer

IndiGo rules out bidding for Air India

Cochin Shipyard setting up 42-acre ship repair facility

NALCO signs MoU on commercial use of Nano based Emrion tech

HCL Technologies acquires life sciences and consumer services provider C3i solutions

Peninsula Land to invest Rs 300 cr in affordable housing project in Pune

NBCC shareholders approve stock split

Enkei Wheels board meeting to be held on April 14, 2018 to consider issue of equity shares to its promoter i.e. Enkei Corporation, Japan on Preferential basis

Sona Koyo - JTEKT Corporation proposes to sell 35 lakh shares of company to non retail and retail investors on April 6

Majesco signed 3 year agreement with tier one Specialty Insurer for application management services

Magma Fincorp' Directors committee approved opening of QIP on April 5

Reliance Capital issued NCD worth Rs 5 crore

PSP Projects gets work order worth Rs 87.33 cr in Q4

Ballarpur Industries - Agreement entered for sale of entire assets of Sabah Forest Industries Sdn. Bhd (Step down subsidiary) for consideration of USD 310 mn

Future Lifestyle Fashions' subsidiary entered into long-term license agreement for footwear under the Brand Lee Copper

Sagar Cements singed formal agreement for purchase of Sagar Power

MHADA reclaims part of Goregaon plot from HDIL - ToI

SFIO gets complaint against L&T, group rubbishes it as baseless - ET

Delhi HC asks to respond to Daiichi plea - ET

DGS gets 3 months to probe HUL profiteering case - ET