Stocks in the news: Adani Enterprises, Natco Pharma, BHEL, Axis Bank, Jet, Max Financial

Here are stocks that are in news today:

Adani Enterprises: The company has won an award from National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for an infrastructure project in Chhattisgarh.

Natco Pharma: The firm has launched first generic version of oral tablets for multiple scerlosis in India.

Binani Industries: The company has offered to pay Rs 7,229 crore to lenders, creditors of Binani Cement, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Bharat Heavy Electricals: The company has begun 330 MW Kishanganga HEP In J&K.

Axis Bank: The central bank has rejected its request for gold & silver import in FY19.

Jet Airways: The airline will buy 75 Boeing 737 Max jets worth up to USD 9.7 billion.

IndusInd Bank ties up with JSW Foundation to support women athletes

Max Financial Services' board meeting on April 9, 2018, to consider and evaluate proposals for raising of funds by way of debt instruments

Arvind launches ready-to-wear private label for men

Ashok Leyland rolls out 2,00,000th 'Dost' from TN plant

Indoco Remedies API Plant at Patalganga received accreditation renewal from the Japanese regulatory authorities

Kansai Nerolac entered into share purchase agreements (SPAs) to acquire 100% equity stake in Marpol for an aggregate consideration of Rs 36 crore

Bhansali Engineering Polymers board meeting on April 13, 2018, to consider audited financial results and recommendation of dividend to members for FY 17-18

Dilip Buildcon completed highway project and entitled to maximum bonus of one annuity payment of Rs 177,300,000 for earlier completion

BC Power Controls to consider sub-division equity share on April 20

Indian Hotels - IHMS (USA) LLC has received fees of USD 6.91mn as an extraordinary income from Newbury Owner LLC for modification of certain contractual terms

Essel Propack issues commercial papers for Rs 30 crore on private placement basis

Mahindra LifeSpace Developers may consider recommendation of dividend on April 27, 2018

India Ratings and Research revised JSW Steel's outlook to Stable from Negative

PC Jeweller opening new showroom on April 8 at Hyderabad, Telangana

Monnet Ispat - NCLT wants claims of other banks to be included - mint

Vedanta bids Rs 53.2 billion for Electrosteel - ET