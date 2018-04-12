Stocks in News: Jet Airways, GMR Infra, HOEC, IOC, Bhushan Steel, Biocon, Tata Motors, L&T, IDBI Bank

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Jet Airways: It has appointed Ashok Chawla as non-executive independent director of the Board.

GMR Infra: The group will set up aerospace & defence manufacturing hub in Tamil Nadu

Oil companies: Major agreement has been signed between Saudi Aramco & Hindustan Oil, Indian Oil & Bharat Oil.

Bhushan Steel: NCLT reserves orders on resolution plan approval

Biocon: Mylan and Biocon have sought to accelerate introduction of Adalimumab Biosimilar In EU.

Tata Motors: Global wholesales at 1.53 lakh units in March.

Larsen & Toubro: It has signed an MoU With BEL To Develop Defence Products

Tata Sons: The company will form Tata Aerospace & Defence