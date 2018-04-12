Stocks in News: Jet Airways, GMR Infra, HOEC, IOC, Bhushan Steel, Biocon, Tata Motors, L&T, IDBI Bank

Jet Airways, GMR Infra, HOEC, IOC, Bhushan Steel, Biocon, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro and IDBI Bank are the stocks which are in news today.
Jet Airways: It has appointed Ashok Chawla as non-executive independent director of the Board.
GMR Infra: The group will set up aerospace & defence manufacturing hub in Tamil Nadu
Oil companies: Major agreement has been signed between Saudi Aramco & Hindustan Oil, Indian Oil & Bharat Oil.
Bhushan Steel: NCLT reserves orders on resolution plan approval
Biocon: Mylan and Biocon have sought to accelerate introduction of Adalimumab Biosimilar In EU.
Tata Motors: Global wholesales at 1.53 lakh units in March.
Larsen & Toubro: It has signed an MoU With BEL To Develop Defence Products
Tata Sons: The company will form Tata Aerospace & DefenceIDBI Bank: RBI Imposes Rs 3 crore penalty for non-compliance with IRAC Norms.