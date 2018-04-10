App
Apr 10, 2018 08:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Axis Bank, Wipro, Alembic, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Unitech, Super Crop Safe

HealthCare Global Enterprises | Generic Engineering | Super Crop Safe | Alembic | ICICI Bank | HDFC | Axis Bank | Wipro | ICICI Bank | IDFC Bank | Indian Bank | Unitech and SpiceJet are the stocks which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Axis Bank: Shikha Sharma asks Board to reconsider period of her re-appointment as Bank Head. Board has accepted Shikha Sharma's request pending approval from RBI

HDFC hikes retail prime lending rate by 20 bps w.e.f April 1

Alembic to buyback 1,02,50,000 equity shares at Rs 80 per share

Wipro: Telecom client in India filed petition to initiate CIRP with NCLT. Company likely to see negative impact of 65-75 bps on net income level

HealthCare Global Enterprises approved the allotment of 9,34,500 equity shares at Rs 321 per share on Preferential basis to promoter of the company

ICICI Bank: Fitch has said that allegations pose reputational risks and will take appropriate action if risks to reputation and financial profile rise

IDFC Bank: The lender has cut MCLR across all tenors by 5bps effective April 8

Super Crop Safe board meeting on April 17 to consider issue of equity shares and convertible warrants on preferential allotment basis

Neuland Laboratories approved issuance of up to 16,75,000 equity shares through qualified institutional placement

Gravita starts commercial production of PPCP Granules from its Chittoor plant

Max Financial Services approves fund raising proposals

CARE rating revised Waterbase’s long term bank facilities rating to CARE A- Stable and short term bank facilities rating to CARE A2

Simplex Infra board meeting on April 14 to consider issue of warrants on preferential basis

Indian Bank: Has raised MCLR Across All Tenors By 10-15bps

Unitech: It has submitted a List Of Assets As Directed By SC

SpiceJet: The airline said that it is not considering partnership with foreign airline to bid for Air India

Airtel introduces 300 mbps home Broadband plan for Rs 2,199

Merrill Lynch buys ICICI Bank shares worth Rs 823 cr

Generic Engineering allotted 10,89,431 equity shares to the investors and and 17,00,000 warrants to the promoters

Syndicate Bank keeps MCLR unchanged across all tenors

