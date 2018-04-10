Stocks in the news: Axis Bank, Wipro, Alembic, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Unitech, Super Crop Safe

HealthCare Global Enterprises | Generic Engineering | Super Crop Safe | Alembic | ICICI Bank | HDFC | Axis Bank | Wipro | ICICI Bank | IDFC Bank | Indian Bank | Unitech and SpiceJet are the stocks which are in news today.
Axis Bank: Shikha Sharma asks Board to reconsider period of her re-appointment as Bank Head. Board has accepted Shikha Sharma's request pending approval from RBI
HDFC hikes retail prime lending rate by 20 bps w.e.f April 1
Alembic to buyback 1,02,50,000 equity shares at Rs 80 per share
Wipro: Telecom client in India filed petition to initiate CIRP with NCLT. Company likely to see negative impact of 65-75 bps on net income level
HealthCare Global Enterprises approved the allotment of 9,34,500 equity shares at Rs 321 per share on Preferential basis to promoter of the company
ICICI Bank: Fitch has said that allegations pose reputational risks and will take appropriate action if risks to reputation and financial profile rise
IDFC Bank: The lender has cut MCLR across all tenors by 5bps effective April 8
Super Crop Safe board meeting on April 17 to consider issue of equity shares and convertible warrants on preferential allotment basis
Neuland Laboratories approved issuance of up to 16,75,000 equity shares through qualified institutional placement
Gravita starts commercial production of PPCP Granules from its Chittoor plant
Max Financial Services approves fund raising proposals
CARE rating revised Waterbase’s long term bank facilities rating to CARE A- Stable and short term bank facilities rating to CARE A2
Simplex Infra board meeting on April 14 to consider issue of warrants on preferential basis
Indian Bank: Has raised MCLR Across All Tenors By 10-15bps
Unitech: It has submitted a List Of Assets As Directed By SC
SpiceJet: The airline said that it is not considering partnership with foreign airline to bid for Air India
Airtel introduces 300 mbps home Broadband plan for Rs 2,199
Merrill Lynch buys ICICI Bank shares worth Rs 823 cr
Generic Engineering allotted 10,89,431 equity shares to the investors and and 17,00,000 warrants to the promotersSyndicate Bank keeps MCLR unchanged across all tenors