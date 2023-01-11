 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stocks edge higher as U.S. inflation data, bank earnings loom

Reuters
Jan 11, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST

Crude oil prices shrugged off early losses to move higher, while copper prices held near 6-1/2 month highs on optimism over economic reopening of top consumer China.

Global stocks edged higher on Wednesday, underpinned by hopes that inflation was being tamed enough to ease the pace of interest rate hikes and reduce the chances of deep recession.

As investors waited for Thursday's U.S. consumer price index (CPI), the dollar was steady, while gold scaled an eight-month peak on bets the U.S. inflation data will show a slowdown in price increases.

Stocks continued to build up on their gains for 2023 as investors hope there will be no repeat of last year's rout and that any economic recession will be shallow or even avoided.

The MSCI all country stock index was up 0.11%, adding to the year's gain of nearly 3% after a near 20% slide in 2022.

"We are having a warmer winter, recession risks are diminishing, and consequently there is a perception that things might not be as bad, and that is what is driving equity markets higher, particularly in Europe," said Mike Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.