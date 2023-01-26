English
    Stocks, dollar gain on resilient U.S. economy

    Reuters
    January 26, 2023 / 10:08 PM IST

    A gauge of global stock performance rose and the dollar strengthened on Thursday after a slew of data showed a strong U.S. economy that is decelerating with slowing inflation, suggesting the Federal Reserve can engineer a soft landing.

    Gross domestic product increased at a 2.9% annualized rate in the fourth quarter of 2022 as consumers boosted spending on goods, the Commerce Department said. But momentum rapidly slowed toward the year's end, as rising interest rates eroded demand.

    Growth in personal consumption expenditures slowed to 2.1% on an annualised basis from 2.3% in the prior quarter and the GDP price index, another inflation measure, decelerated to 3.5%.

    MSCI's all-country world index, a gauge of stocks in 47 countries, was up 0.18% after paring gains after hitting a fresh five-month high. The dollar index rose 0.512%.