Stocks climb, U.S. yields fall on central bank pause hopes

Reuters
Feb 02, 2023 / 10:25 PM IST

After the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates by 25 basis points (bps), as was widely expected, on Wednesday, markets rallied following comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell acknowledging the "disinflationary" process may have begun.

A gauge of global stocks rallied and U.S. Treasury yields mostly fell on Thursday, as policy announcements from a string of central banks fuelled optimism that interest rate hike cycles may be nearing an end.

The European Central Bank (ECB) and Bank of England (BoE) hiked by 50 basis points each on Thursday, with the BoE signalling the tide was turning against inflation and the ECB indicating at least one more hike was on the horizon.

