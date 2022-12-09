 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens today

Rakesh Patil
Dec 09, 2022 / 07:43 AM IST

Stock Market News: Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a flat opening for the broader index in India with a loss of 18 points on Friday, while most global markets traded in the green

On Thursday, the BSE Sensex gained 160 points to 62,571, while the Nifty50 gained 49 points to 18,609 and formed a bullish candle on the daily charts, taking major support at 18,500.

As per the pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 18,557, followed by 18,536 and 18,502. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 18,624, followed by 18,645 and 18,678.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

US Markets

The S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday, snapping a five-session losing streak, as investors interpreted data showing a rise in the weekly jobless claims as a sign the pace of interest rate hikes could soon slow.