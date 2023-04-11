 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Shivam Shukla
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:44 AM IST

Trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a mildly positive start for the broader index on Tuesday with a gain of 14 points after Nifty closed 24 points higher at 17,624 on Monday amid positive trading in the West and in Asian markets

Nifty may get support at 17,602, followed by 17,579 and 17,543.

The Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open flat or marginally higher today, as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a mildly positive start for the broader index with a gain of 14 points after Nifty closed 24 points higher at 17,624 on Monday. SGX futures stood at 17,699.

The BSE Sensex in the previous session added 13 points to close at 59,846, while the Nifty50 closed 24 points higher at 17,624, trading comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,511 and trying to consolidate on the recent momentum.

The pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may get support at 17,602, followed by 17,579 and 17,543. If the index advances, 17,675 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for followed by 17,698 and 17,735.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: