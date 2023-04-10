 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Shivam Shukla
Apr 10, 2023 / 07:45 AM IST

Trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India amid a positive tone reigning across markets in the US, Europe and in the Far East. On Monday, the index gains 15 points to 17,695 on the Singaporean Exchange from its April 6 closing of 17,680

Nifty may find support at 17,528, followed by 17,496 and 17,444.

The Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open flat or marginally higher today, as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a mildly positive start for the broader index with a gain of 8 points after robust trading last week with the Nifty scaling 42 points to 17,599. SGX futures stand at 17,727 levels.

The BSE Sensex in the previous session added 143 points to close at 59,832, while the Nifty50 closed 42 points higher at 17,599, trading comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,268 and trying to consolidate on the recent momentum.

Pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may find support at 17,528, followed by 17,496 and 17,444. If the index advances, 17,632 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,664 and 17,716.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets: