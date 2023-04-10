Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens

Nifty may find support at 17,528, followed by 17,496 and 17,444.

The Indian equity benchmarks are expected to open flat or marginally higher today, as trends in the SGX Nifty indicate a mildly positive start for the broader index with a gain of 8 points after robust trading last week with the Nifty scaling 42 points to 17,599. SGX futures stand at 17,727 levels.

The BSE Sensex in the previous session added 143 points to close at 59,832, while the Nifty50 closed 42 points higher at 17,599, trading comfortably higher than its 200-day moving average of 17,268 and trying to consolidate on the recent momentum.

Pivot charts indicate that the Nifty may find support at 17,528, followed by 17,496 and 17,444. If the index advances, 17,632 is the initial key resistance level to watch out for, followed by 17,664 and 17,716.

Stay tuned to Moneycontrol to find out what happens in the currency and equity markets today. We have collated a list of important headlines across news platforms which could impact Indian as well as international markets:

SGX Nifty

Trends on the SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, as the index gains of 15 points at 17,695 level on the Singaporean Exchange from its April 6 closing of 17,680.

US Markets

Futures tied to the broad market S&P 500 rose 0.2 percent and Dow Jones Industrial Average futures edged up 62 points, or 0.2 percent. Nasdaq 100

futures were flat.

During the regular session, the Dow added nearly 3 points, to close at 33,485. The S&P 500 rose by 0.36 percent, to close at 4105 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped by 0.76 percent to close at 12,087.

European Markets

Europe’s Stoxx 600 provisionally closed 0.5 percent higher on Thursday ahead of the four-day Easter break, taking it to a gain for the week despite narrow losses in the prior sessions. The UK’s FTSE 100 closed up 1 percent after a rise in house prices boosted the economic picture and as financial, insurance and energy stocks gained. Germany’s DAX gained 0.5 percent, while France’s CAC 40 was up 0.1 percent.

Asian markets

The Asia-Pacific markets were mostly higher on Monday as some investors returned from a long Easter weekend. Japan’s Nikkei 225 opened 0.65 percent higher, with the Topix seeing a larger gain of 0.8 percent. South Korea’s Kospi was 0.41 percent higher, but the Kosdaq index was down 0.2 percent.

Australian and Hong Kong markets remained closed due to a four-day Easter holiday till Monday. India will release its fiscal deficit figures for March, as well as its March trade data, while Indonesia’s retail sales for February will also be out.

US yields climb after jobs report

US Treasury yields climbed in an abbreviated session on Friday after employment data for March indicated the labor market remained tight last month, raising the odds that the Federal Reserve has at least one more rate hike in store.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 236,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said, very close to the 239,000 expected by economists surveyed by Reuters.

Data for February was revised higher to show 326,000 jobs were added instead of 311,000 as previously reported. The unemployment rate dipped to 3.5 percent from 3.6 percent in the prior month.

UBS forecasts 5.5% Real GDP Growth for India in FY24

In terms of GDP growth, while the RBI has marginally increased the growth forecast for FY24 to 6.4 percent, the World Bank has scaled down India’s forecast to 6.3 percent.

UBS’s estimates are below consensus with a 5.5 percent real GDP growth forecast for FY24 firstly due to expected tailwinds from consumption reopening to normalise into FY24 and there is going to be a lagged impact of monetary tightening on consumption spending.

Second, they believe that corporates are going to postpone investment or capex plans going into FY24, due to demand uncertainty, global volatility, and the upcoming 2025 elections. Additionally, the potential for a looming recession in the US could also have an impact on India’s growth, Jain emphasised.

Oil edges higher on prospect of tighter supplies

Oil prices nudged higher in early Asian trade on Monday, supported by the prospect of tighter supplies from OPEC+ producers from May, but concerns about the global economic outlook capped gains.

Brent crude futures gained 13 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $85.25 a barrel by 2356 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $80.84 a barrel, up 14 cents, or 0.2 percent.

Dollar

The US dollar mostly traded flat against a basket of currencies as easing worries on the ongoing banking crisis appear to wane amid the recent OPEC+ surprise cuts and its impact on inflation.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals, was 0.19 percent higher in futures at 101.737. The value of one US Dollar hovers near the 81.86 mark in comparison with the Indian Rupee.

Gold

Gold prices pared some gains on Thursday ahead of a key US jobs report, but bullion was still on track for a weekly rise as weak US economic data spurred worries of a slowdown.

Spot gold was down 0.7 percent to $2,006.45 per ounce, while US gold futures for June delivery settled 0.7 percent lower at $2,022.

FII and DII

Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth Rs 475.81 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) sold shares worth Rs 997.08 crore on April 6, National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.

With inputs from Reuters and other agencies.