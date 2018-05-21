Stock market prediction for May 21-25: Satish Gupta

By Satish Gupta of astrostocktips:

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Cancer, Leo & Virgo. Lord Saturn in Sagittarius. Lord Jupiter in Libra. Lord Ketu & Mars in Capricorn. Sun in Taurus. Mercury in Aries, Venus in Gemini. Lord Rahu in Cancer. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Aries.

Although, during the week, Nifty was down by over 300 points, personal care sector outperformed and Hindustan Unilever was up by 8 percent, Colgate by 10 percent and Jyothy Labs shot up by 20 percent. Other stocks from this sector - Marico, P&G and Gillette also closed in the green. This is the power of Astrology. This sector will continue getting strong astrological support for next few weeks.

Following sectors will be receiving astrological support:

Personal care: HUL, Colgate, Godrej Consumer, P&G, Marico and Jyothy Labs. This sector was predicted last week too & during the week – HUL, Colgate and Jyothy Labs shot up by 8-20 percent.

Food processing: Jubilant Food, Britannia, Nestle, Manpasand Beverages, Parag Milk, ADF Food, etc. This sector was predicted last week too and during the week – Manpasand Beverages, ADF Food & Parag Milk moved up by 7 – 15 percent.

IT and pharma sectors will also be receiving astrological support.

Predicting bullish sectors of current Samvat 2075

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support and start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming. Some sectors/stocks remain laggards. Based on our experience of over 20 years as financial astrologer, stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behaviour, either bull market or bear market.

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. This time new Samvat started from March 18, 2018.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilised properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimize your future investments and trading also. Successful investing and trading is all about good timing only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the Sectors of Samvat gave exorbitant returns & certain stocks appreciated by over 500 percent.

After gap of many years, sugar sector started getting astrological support in the year 2015 and many stocks - Dwarikesh Sugar, Mawana Sugar, Uppar Ganges, Uttam Sugar, etc shot up by 500 – 900 percent. In the year 2016 dyes/chemicals sector got astrological support and stocks like Bhageria Industries, Thirumalai Chemicals, Sudarshan Chemicals, etc were up by 490- 650 percent.

During last Samvat 2074 (2017-2018), among other sectors - food processing sector was predicted, which received strong astrological support. Many stocks from this sector appreciated exorbitantly.

Sectors which get very strong astrological support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.

Sectors which get strong astrological support also start getting favourable news along with all kind of positive support by regulatory authorities in that industry, resulting in strong growth and super positive results. Most of problems also start resolving.