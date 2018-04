Stock market prediction for April 2-6: Satish Gupta

By Satish Gupta of astrostocktips.in

Weekly planetary position: During the week, Moon will be transiting in Libra, Scorpio & Sagittarius. Lord Saturn & Mars in Sagittarius. Lord Jupiter in Libra. Lord Ketu in Capricorn. Sun & Mercury in Pisces. Venus in Aries. Lord Rahu in Cancer. Pluto in Sagittarius. Neptune in Aquarius & Uranus in Aries.

Planet Mercury, which controls our mind (Buddhi) is transiting in Pisces and is in retrograde position from March 23, 2018 to April 15, 2018. Be cautious, as one is likely to take wrong decisions, resulting in financial losses, depending on its position in individual horoscope. Technical analysts/researchers can be worst affected (since planet Mercury is significator of this profession). Persons with Pisces, Gemini, Virgo, ascendant/rashi need to be extra vigilant.

Food processing: Britannia, Jubilant Food, Nestle, Vadilal Industries, Varun Bevrages, Manpasand Beverages, etc. This sector was predicted last week too and during the week – Britannia, Nestle & Jubilant Food moved up by 3-5 percent.

Housing finance/NBFC: DHFL, Repco Home Finance, HDFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam Investment, Bajaj Finserv, Shriram Transport, etc. This sector was predicted last week also & during the week – in housing finance sector- PNB Housing went up by 9 percent and in NBFC sector - Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam Investment and Shriram Transport went up by5-7 percent.

Liquor: United Spirits, Associated Alcohol, United Brweries, Som Distillery, Jagatjit Industries, etc.

Telecom: Bharti Airtel, Reliance Communications, MTNL, Idea Cellular, etc.

Pharma and information technology sectors will also be getting astrological support.

Predicting bullish sectors of next Samvat 2075

Buying stocks that can rise multifold in a short period is every investor's dream. But it is not easy to identify and buy such stocks at right time and exit at right time. Timing is most crucial element in investing or trading. This timing can be known through Financial Astrology. Astrology is only science which can predict future correctly.

Every year with commencement of new Samvat (Hindu New Year), astrologically, based on planetary position, certain new sectors start getting strong astrological support & start outperforming, while some others sectors which were performing earlier start underperforming.

Some sectors/stocks remain laggards. Based on our experience of over 20 years as financial astrologer, stocks of astrological supported sectors outperform resulting in exorbitant gains irrespective of market behavior, either bull market or bear market.

Every year we release sectors of new Samvat in the month of March/April when new Samvat starts. This time new Samvat started from March 18, 2018.

We firmly believe that these special astrological positions present very unique opportunities to investors and traders both. This opportunity, if utilized properly, can safeguard your existing portfolio and simultaneously optimize your future investments and trading also. So contact us at early and subscribe or renew the Sectors of Samvat 2075. After all successful investing and trading is all about good timing only.

Needless to mention our innumerable past predictions, where most stocks from the Sectors of Samvat gave exorbitant returns and certain stocks appreciated by over 500 percent.

After gap of many years, sugar sector started getting astrological support in the year 2015 and many stocks - Dwarikesh Sugar, Mawana Sugar, Uppar Ganges, Uttam Sugar, etc shot up by 500 – 900 percent.

In the year 2016, dyes/chemicals sector got astrological support and stocks like Bhageria Industries, Thirumalai Chemicals, Sudarshan Chemicals, etc were up by 490- 650 percent.

During last Samvat 2074 (2017-2018), among other sectors - food processing sector was predicted, which received strong astrological support. Many stocks from this sector appreciated exorbitantly.

Sectors which get very strong astrological support are not normally affected by downfall in the market.

Sectors which get strong astrological support also start getting favourable news along with all kind of positive support by regulatory authorities in that industry, resulting in strong growth & super positive results. Most of problems also start resolving.

