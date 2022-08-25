business Stock Market Live: A strong end to August F&O expiry? | Markets with Santo & CJ Nifty 50 has seen a strong rally in the August derivative series but seen some loss of momentum ahead of the expiry of the futures and options series. CJ believes that the dip in markets will likely be short-lived but Santo is worried that market is running out of legs. Watch the duo shares their views on where they expect the market to head plus their thoughts on PB Fintech, REC and IDFC First Bank.