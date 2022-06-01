 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stock Buzz: Crompton Greaves, Deepak Fert, AIA Engg, Info Edge & Rail Vikas | Markets with Santo & CJ

Moneycontrol Video
Jun 01, 2022 / 08:22 AM IST

SGX Nifty indicates a weak start for Indian equities. Know why Santo & CJ are tracking Crompton Greaves Consumer, Deepak Fertilizers, AIA Engineering, Info Edge India and Rail Vikas Nigam.

first published: Jun 1, 2022 08:22 am
